New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): India speedster Akash Deep revealed the friendly words he said to England opener Ben Duckett during the nail-biting fifth Test of the inaugural edition of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval. While his on-field banter with Duckett caught the headlines, there is one moment that Akash has watched on loop: his classic dismissal of Joe Root.

In response to India's 224 in the first innings, Duckett was tormenting captain Shubman Gill's bowling unit. By embracing the true nature of 'Bazball', the southpaw walloped five boundaries and two towering maximums to hand England the upper edge.

Akash too perished in front of Duckett and got a reply from the English opener, "You can't get me out". At the end, it was Akash who had the last laugh by luring him to give away a faint edge to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. As Duckett walked back, Akash put his arm around the opener and mouthed a couple of words.

"He had been out four or five times to me. Before coming out to bat in that innings, he said, 'this time you won't get me out'. I got him out and then said, bro, now go and rest, please," Akash told ESPNcricinfo with a laugh on his face.

Overall, Akash has enjoyed an upper hand over Duckett in the red-ball setup. In six innings, Akash has dismissed the 30-year-old on four instances while conceding 55 runs at an average of 13.75. Despite the dominance he has enjoyed over Duckett, there is another dismissal that holds a special place in Akash's heart.

During India's maiden Test win at Edgbaston, Akash laid a perfect ploy to castle England's talismanic star Root. He stuck to one length before nipping one sharply into Root to rattle the timber and force him towards the dugout on a mere total of six.

"Joe Root. The way I got him (bowled). Set him up, and got him out exactly the way I wanted to," Akash said while recalling the moment.

Akash spearheaded India's pace attack while defending a 608-run target. He stood tall with a 10-wicket haul as the euphoric Indian side celebrated a thumping 336-run victory. Akash concluded the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with 13 wickets from three Tests as the five-match affair concluded on 2-2. (ANI)

