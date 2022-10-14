Perth [Australia], October 14 (ANI): Australian leg-spinner Alana King is adamant about not going through a dip following a successful year after signing a two-year contract extension with the Scorchers.

King has made his Australian debut in all three formats since the start of the Women Big Bash League (WBBL) season last summer, helped Perth Scorchers win the championship, won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games and an ODI World Cup, and most recently collected a hat-trick in The Hundred and a five-fa in the domestic one-day competition.

However, the 26-year-old is aware that as she gets ready for her second season with the defending champs, opposing hitters will be watching her more closely than ever.

"There's plenty of vision analysis available to all players. So it's just making sure that I'm adapting quicker than before and trying to work out batters a lot quicker. And that just comes down to good conversations I'm having with Nitschke, Sophie Devine or Beth Mooney. I'm still quite new to the international stage so I lean on them a lot to help develop my game and they've been awesome," said King as quoted by Cricket Australia.

King has spent a lot of time this past year working with Nitschke, both at the Scorchers and with the Australian squad, where the renowned all-rounder from Australia has taken over as head coach after four years as Matthew Mott's assistant.

The leg-spinner, who relocated from Victoria to Western Australia in 2020 in search of more possibilities to use the ball, said that she had also consulted mentor Beau Casson of Western Australia and recent Australia assistant coach Dan Marsh for advice.

King claimed that deciding to extend his contract with Perth Scorchers by two years was an easy one.

"I love being here with a great culture that they've created over many years. I just love being in the orange and it's a lot of fun over here, and that's me to a tee," she said. (ANI)

