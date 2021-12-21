Berlin [Germany], December 21 (ANI): Alexander Zverev capped the best season of his career by being named Germany's Sportsman of the Year on Monday.

Zverev earned a 59-15 record this season, with his biggest victories coming at the Tokyo Olympics, where he captured the singles gold medal, and at the ATP Finals.

The German became only the fourth player in event history to defeat the world's top two players in the ATP Rankings in the semi-finals and the championship match at the ATP Finals.

The 24-year-old eliminated World No. 1, Novak Djokovic, in the semi-finals and then defeated World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev for the trophy, his second at the season finale.

Zverev led all players on the ATP Tour in 2021 with six titles, including his fourth and fifth ATP Masters 1000 triumphs in Madrid and Cincinnati. He also lifted the trophy in Acapulco and Vienna. (ANI)

