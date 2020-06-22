New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): German tennis player Alexander Zverev on Monday confirmed that he and his team have tested negative for coronavirus.

"I have just received the news that my team and I have tested negative for COVID-19. I deeply apologize to anyone that I have potentially put at risk by playing this tour. I will proceed to follow the self-isolating guidelines advised by our doctors. As an added precaution, my team and I will continue with regular testing. I wish everyone who has tested positive a speedy recovery. Stay safe," Zverev wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Croatia's Borna Coric said he has tested positive for coronavirus. He became the second player to test positive for COVID-19 after Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov.

Both the tennis stars had taken part in the charity tennis tournament organised by Novak Djokovic. The charity tennis tournament organised by Djokovic was criticised from all around the corners for going ahead in the times of coronavirus.

Coric had faced Grigor Dimitrov over the weekend in the charity tennis tournament, known as Adria Tour.

The final of the Adria Tour in Zadar has already been cancelled as Grigor Dimitrov tested positive for coronavirus. The final of the charity event would have featured world number one Novak Djokovic and Russian Andrey Rublev.

The opening two rounds of the series were played in Belgrade, Serbia from June 13-14, and Zadar, Croatia from June 20-21.

The Adria Tour, supported by the Novak Djokovic Foundation, featured Djokovic, Austrian Dominic Thiem, Bulgarian star Grigor Dimitrov and Croatian pair Borna Coric and Marin Cilic. (ANI)

