London [UK], January 31 (ANI): Alexander Zverev of Germany will not face disciplinary action from ATP, following allegations of domestic abuse against the German, the men's tennis governing body announced on Tuesday.

According to the ATP, the investigation's main area of focus was on alleged misbehaviour at the Masters tournament in Shanghai in 2019, but based on reports, it also covered alleged wrongdoing in Monaco, New York, and Geneva.

"A major independent investigation into Alexander Zverev has found insufficient evidence to substantiate published allegations of abuse. As a result, no disciplinary action will be taken by ATP. Commissioned by ATP in October 2021, the investigation looked into allegations of domestic abuse made by Zverev's former girlfriend, Olya Sharypova. While the primary focus of the investigation related to alleged abuses taking place at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Shanghai in 2019, its scope also included purported misconduct in other locations, including Monaco, New York and Geneva, as referenced in public reporting," ATP said in an official statement.

In October 2021, the ATP had launched an investigation into allegations levelled by his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova.

Zverev's former partner -- Olga Sharypova -- alleged she was physically and emotionally abused by the German tennis star. Then just days before the 2021 US Open, a second interview was published by slate.com where she made further claims, as per ubitennis.

"When I got out of the shower, I was starting to take a towel and he came and said, 'Pack your stuff right now and leave "I'm just like, 'OK, can you wait a few minutes please? I'm naked here.' Sharypova commented on one incident she said happened during the 2019 Shanghai Masters."He started to punch me, and this time I understand that I can't be dough for punching."

The investigation was carried out by The Lake Forest Group (LFG), a third-party investigator, led by founder and chief executive G. Michael Verden and Jennifer Mackovjak. Both Verden and Mackovjak are licensed private investigators with more than 60 years of combined experience in the field, including in professional sports. LFG was directed to conduct the investigation in a fully independent manner, with ATP's outside legal counsel, Smith Hulsey and Busey, serving as an intermediary. ATP assisted with access to information and witnesses as requested.

"LFG conducted extensive interviews with both Sharypova and Zverev, and 24 other individuals including family and friends, tennis players, and other parties involved with the ATP Tour. The investigation reviewed submissions by both Sharypova and Zverev, including text messages, audio files, and photos. This included materials voluntarily extracted from Zverev's electronic devices via a third-party forensic expert. LFG also reviewed operational records related to the Shanghai tournament, documents submitted by third-party witnesses, and public records including social media posts and press reports," the statement further read.

As a result, no disciplinary action against Zverev will be taken by ATP. This determination may however be reevaluated should new evidence come to light, or should any legal proceedings reveal violations of ATP rules. Zverev has consistently denied all allegations and supported ATP's investigation. (ANI)

