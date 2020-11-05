Sharjah [UAE], November 5 (ANI): Velocity's Ekta Bisht said that all credit goes to her teammates Sushma Verma and Sune Luus for their team's win against Supernovas.

Velocity defeated Supernovas by five wickets after successfully chasing the target of 127 runs in the Women's T20 Challenge here on Wednesday.

"We needed 50 from last five overs, we thought it was a bit difficult but Sushma and Sune batted really well. When they started hitting, we felt we are getting closer. They played really well and all credit goes to them," Bisht said during the post-match press conference.

Sushma and Luus played knocks of 34 and 37* respectively to hand their side a victory.

Bisht also performed brilliantly during the match as she gave away 22 runs from her four overs while picking up three wickets. She said, "everything went as I planned".

Reflecting on how she spent time during the lockdown, Bisht said: "I worked on my fitness during the lockdown. I focused on where I was making mistakes in my bowling." (ANI)

