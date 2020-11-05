Over the years with the kind of a performance put up by Virat Kohli, he has surely earned many fans all over the globe. Even the cricketing pundits and the former cricketers are in awe of the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain with the records and batting stats put up by him. Apart from his play, he has also earned more fans for the kinds of heartwarming gestures towards his fans. Most of the times, the netizens have gone gaga over his humbleness. As the Indian cricket captain turns 32 today, let’s have a look at the five instances where Kohli has won hearts of the fans.

Asking fans to stop booing Steve Smith

Now, this was one of the most heartwarming incidents by Virat Kohli. It was during the CWC 2019 when Virat Kohli was batting and Steve Smith was on the fielding duty on the boundary. Steve Smith faced a lot of hooting from the fans and the Indian cricket captain noticed the same. He asked the fans to stop hooting for Smith and instead asked him to cheer for the Australian.

Virat Kohli's Gesture to a Fan Who Invaded the Pitch

Virat Kohli fan taking fandom to an another level...#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/XyiT45jEXJ — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) November 16, 2019

This happened during India vs Bangladesh match when a fan invaded the pitch at the Holkar stadium. Virat instead of being angry asked the guards to be gentle with the fan and was seen chatting with the invader.

Virat Kohli arranges ticket for an old fan

How amazing is this?! India's top-order superstars @imVkohli and @ImRo45 each shared a special moment with one of the India fans at Edgbaston.#CWC19 | #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/3EjpQBdXnX — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019

This incident also happened during the CWC 2019 where Virat Kohli was seen meeting up an 87-year-old fan Charulata Patel in England after the match between India vs Bangladesh. Not only did he meet her but also arranged a ticket for her.

Virat Kohli takes autograph from a seven-year-old kid:

My 7 year old nephew, who is in Jamaica for the first test , caught @imVkohli off-guard when he went up to him and told him "would you like my autograph instead?".Stopped in his tracks and indulged him. Anushka too.. 😍😍 #kohli #ViratKohli #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/9giCgJr3oB — Amit Lakhani (@VeniVidiVici_08) September 2, 2019

Virat Kohli loves kids and makes sure to never disappoint any of his young fans. Now, here was another instance when he took an autograph from a seven-year-old kid and impressed the netizens.

Virat Kohli gifts pads to a young kid:

This was after the win between India and Australia where he was seen gifting away from pads to a young fan. The Indian captain also signed a miniature bat for the young fan.

