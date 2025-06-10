New Delhi [India] June 10 (ANI): The veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has proven pedigree with 553 wickets in the test format, including a brilliant four-wicket haul in the 2023 World Test Championship Final.

As Australia prepares to face South Africa in the ICC World Test Championship Final on June 11, Aussie star batter Steve Smith has hinted at the kind of conditions that could shape the outcome of the summit clash, according to ICC website.

Speaking ahead of the Ultimate Test, Smith acknowledged that the surface at Lord's is looking drier than usual and could evolve considerably for the match.

"Yeah, I think spin will play a big part, particularly as the game wears on," Steve Smith said as quoted from ICC.

"It is dry, I think. The reports, we only came here a week ago. So, it's pretty dry to start the season over here."

Typically known for its seam-friendly conditions, with predictions being made for the sides to field all-pace attacks in their bowling lineups. However, England's early summer has defied expectations this year, with Smith sharing the sentiment.

"There hasn't been much rain, which is rare for England, obviously."

With the conditions seemingly setting up the stage for the legendary tweaker to work his magic, akin to his performance in the 2023 World Test Championship Final, securing figures of 4/41 in the second innings as he cleaned up India's tail to secure Australia's victory at The Oval.

The 37-year-old also has an impressive record against the Proteas as he has 56 wickets in 14 Test matches.

While he can make an impact irrespective of conditions, the seasoned Aussie will have to hope for the pitch to favour his skillset to help Australia retain their status as Test Champions. (ANI)

