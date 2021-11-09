Greater Noida, Nov 9 (PTI) The 10th all-India police archery championship was inaugurated at an ITBP camp here on Tuesday.

The five-day event will witness participation from 20 central and state police forces' teams.

"More than 350 men and women archers from these police teams will be competing in various categories," an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) spokesperson said.

The event was inaugurated by special secretary (internal security) in the Union home ministry V S K Kaumudi in the presence of ITBP director general Sanjay Arora.

ITBP Inspector General (training) I S Duhan said the force is organising the national police archery meet for the second time after 2014.

The event will close on November 13.

