Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], March 4 (ANI): The Delhi Capitals continued their terrific form at the WPL 2024 as they registered a 25-run win over Gujarat Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Skipper Meg Lanning's vital 55-run off 41 balls led Delhi Capitals to post 163/8 in their 20 overs. And then the spin duo Radha Yadav (3/20) and Jess Jonassen (3/22) scalped a total of six wickets to help Delhi register their third consecutive win of the season.

Speaking after the game, Lanning said, "I'm just enjoying playing cricket, having a great time with Delhi. We've got a really good squad of players and staff that makes it a really cool environment to be in. We back each other and play to our strengths, so it certainly helps and makes my job a lot easier."

She further added, "It's been nice to be able to contribute and help the team win. I feel like there's still a little bit of improvement needed in how I'm playing. I'm not completely satisfied, but as I said I'm just trying to have some fun and play with a smile on my face."

With this win, DC signed off the Bengaluru leg on the top of the points table (3 wins, 1 loss in 4 matches). They will now move to their home to play their remaining matches of the tournament.

When asked about DC's aggressive batting lineup Lanning said, "Each batter in that top six has different strengths. All we've spoken about is playing to our strengths."

"We want to play with freedom, we want to take the game on, especially with the conditions here, you need to set some big totals, and you do that by playing what you are good at. I think that's what we have been doing throughout the tournament so far, and hopefully we can continue to do that," she concluded.

The Delhi Capitals will square off against Mumbai Indians in their next match of the WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, March 5. (ANI)

