Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): South African cricket icon Allan Donald has identified stalwarts Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli as the Indian players he would love to see participating in the SA20.

Kohli and Bumrah, with their extraordinary talent and skillset, have been cornerstones of the Indian cricket team across all formats. Their ability to deliver in critical moments has also made them indispensable in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ahead of the third season of the SA20, Donald singled out Virat and Bumrah as his top choices when reflecting on the wealth of Indian cricketing talent.

"Oh my gosh, that's a--where do I start? Where do I start getting a player from there? My goodness me, jeez. If I'm a batter, I'm Virat Kohli all over there. If it's a bowler, 100 per cent Bumrah. 100 per cent. My goodness me, can you imagine that? Can you actually imagine some Indian players--or if you're allowed to pick one?" said Donald, the SA20 Ambassador, during a media interaction organised by SA20.

"Oh my, that would be the most special thing. That'll just take it to another level. It'll add another dimension to how big this tournament can become if you're allowed to. Imagine two--oh, imagine two per team. But we'll keep it at one. I'd pick those two players--Kohli and Bumrah. If I had to choose between a batter and a bowler--100 per cent those two," he added.

Kohli and Bumrah are currently touring Australia with the Indian Test team for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With three Tests completed, the series is finely poised at 1-1 heading into the Boxing Day Test.

Kohli's form, however, has been a concern, continuing a lean patch that has extended to the Australian tour. Apart from his unbeaten 100 in Perth, the Indian captain has struggled to adapt to the rigours of Test cricket.

In three Tests and five innings, Kohli has managed just 126 runs at an average of 31.50. Bumrah, on the other hand, has been in scintillating form, leading the series wicket tally with an impressive 21 scalps at an average of 10.90.

The duo will next take the field against Australia on Thursday at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). (ANI)

