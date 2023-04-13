Astana, Apr 13 (PTI) Aman Sehrawat continued to impress on the senior circuit as he stormed into the final of the 57kg competition at the Asian Wrestling Championships even as two other Indians reached the bronze-medal round here Thursday.

Sehrawat, who trains at Delhi's famed Chhatrasal stadium, got the better of Japan's Rikuto Arai 7-1 in the quarterfinal before beating China's Wanhao Zou 7-4 in the semifinal.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Sevilla UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch UEL Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Sehrawat, who won the U23 World Championships last year, will now clash with Kyrgyzstan's Almaz Smanbekov in the gold-medal bout.

It will be a second podium finish of the 2023 season for Sehrawat, who had won a bronze at the Zagreb Open in February.

Also Read | Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC Hero Super Cup 2022-23 Live Streaming Online: Watch Free Telecast of Indian Football Match on TV and Online.

Deepak Kukna (79kg) and Deepak Nehra (97kg) will fight for bronze medals after losing their respective semifinals even as Anuj Kumar (65kg) and Mulayam Yadav (70kg) could not reach the medal round.

India have won 11 medals so far in the competition. The Greco-Roman wrestlers won four medals while the women grapplers grabbed seven.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)