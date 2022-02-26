Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 26 (PTI) Left-arm spinner S Ashish picked up four wickets to help Andhra bowl out Services and secure a vital 46-run lead on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group E match here on Saturday.

Resuming at 75 for two, Services lost Hardik Sethi (27) to a catch by Ricky Bhui off Prithvi Raj's bowling. This brought Rahul Chauhan (87) and captain Rajat Paliwal (96) together and they put on 73 runs for the fourth wicket to steady the innings.

Chauhan fell to Yara Sandeep 13 runs short of a ton. Paliwal came up with a tenacious knock but save for keeper-batter Devender Lochab (36) and No.10 Diwesh Pathania (38, 31 balls, 5 fours, 1 six), the others in the batting line-up did not make substantial contributions.

Ashish did most of the damage in the middle, getting the wickets of Arjun Sharma (1), Pulkit Narang (16) and Poonam Poonia (10) and the big one of Paliwal.

In the other match in the group, Uttarakhand rode on Jay Bista's 88 to score 246 for seven declared and set Rajasthan a target of 455 in the second innings. The Uttarakhand bowlers reduced the opposition to 58 for three at stumps.

Brief scores: Stumps Day 3: Andhra 389 all out in 137.1 overs (Ricky Bhui 149, Karan Shinde 96, U M S Girinath 54, Pulkit Narang 6 for 56) and 9 for no loss in 4 overs vs Services 343 all out in 118.4 overs (Rajat Paliwal 96, Ravi Chauhan 87, Devender Lochab 36, S Ashish 4 for 91).

Uttarakhand 337 all out in 130.3 overs (Swapnil Singh 97, Kunal Chandela 89, Dikshanshu Negi 61, A V Choudhary 3 for 44, Tanveer Ul-Haq 3 for 57, Kamlesh Nagarkoti 2 for 26) and 246 for 7 declared in 53 overs (Jay Bista 88, Dikshansu Negi 52 not out) vs Rajasthan 129 all out in 51.2 overs (Manender Singh 52, Yash Kothari 26, Mayank Mishra 7 for 44) and 58 for 3 in 29.4 overs.

