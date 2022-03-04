Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 4 (PTI) Andhra gained a 32-run first innings lead before picking two opposition wickets to seize the initiative against table-toppers Uttarakhand on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group E match here on Friday.

After dismissing Uttarakhand for 194, Andhra managed to score 226 all out in 85 overs thanks to a fighting half-century by young Shaik Rasheed (56) and a 45 by C R Gnaneshwar to eke out a 32-run lead.

Also Read | IND vs SL 1st Test 2022 Day 1 Stat Highlights: Virat Kohli Reaches Personal Milestones As Hosts Dominate.

Resuming at the overnight 42 for 1, Rasheed and opener Gnaneshwar added 30 more runs before the latter fell to Mayank Mishra (2 for 28).

Rasheed and skipper Ricky Bhui (33) put on 57 runs for the third wicket before Uttarakhand bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals to restrict the lead.

Also Read | Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of JFC vs OFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

Uttarakhand ended the day at 36 for 2, losing openers Kamal Singh (6) and captain Jay Bista (23) with only a slender lead of four runs with two days of play remaining.

In the other match of the group, Services gained the upper hand by taking a 209-run lead against Rajasthan.

After dismissing Rajasthan for 92, Services rode on half-centuries from Rajat Paliwal (91) and S U Yadav (60) to secure a sizeable lead.

Rajasthan ended the day at 23 for no loss, still 186 runs in arrears.

Brief Scores:

Uttarakhand: 194 all out in 69.1 overs (Kunal Chandela 52, Kamal Singh 42, Bandaru Ayyappa 4 for 37, Prithvi Raj 3 for 27) and 23 for no loss vs Andhra 226 all out in 85 overs (C R Gnaneshwar 45, Shaik Rasheed 56, Ricky Bhui 33, D Dhapola 4 for 80).

Rajasthan 92 all out in 45.2 overs (Ashok Menaria 31, Diwesh Pathania 3 for 24, Poonam Poonia 3 for 31) vs Services 301 all out in 113.2 overs (Rajat Paliwal 91, Ravi Chauhan 47, Shamser Yadav 60, MJ Suthar 4 for 82).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)