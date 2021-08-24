New York, Aug 24 (PTI) India's Ankita Raina saved a match point in the decisive set but eventually bowed out of the US Open women's singles qualifiers following a three-set defeat against American Jamie Loeb, here on Tuesday.

Ranked 193, Raina lost to the American ranked one place below her, 3-6 6-2 4-6 in a nearly two hours opening round contest at the Flushing Meadows.

Also Read | Fighting Fire With Fire! How Virat Kohli's Aggression Has Transformed the Indian Cricket Team.

In the decisive set, Ankita dropped her serve in the eighth game but got the break back in the next.

However, she again slipped 15-40 to be down by two match points. She managed to save one but the American ended the contest by converting her second chance.

Also Read | Team India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Schedule for August 25: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details for Day 1.

Among other Indians in fray, Sumit Nagal will be up against Argentina's Juan Pablo Ficovich on Tuesday.

Also featuring in the men's singles qualifying draw are Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan.

Prajnesh is up against Canadian Brayden Schnur, while Ramkumar is set to clash with Russian Evgeny Donskoy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)