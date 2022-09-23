Paris, Sep 23 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma shot four bogeys and a double bogey to card a disappointing 3-over 74 on the opening day of the Cazoo Open de France at Le Golf National.

Sharma's bogeys and a double bogey came on on a day when Denmark's Rasmus Højgaard stormed into a two-shot lead by equalling the course record with a nine under par opening round 62, including ten birdies.

Sharma, who had had three birdies, had opened 2022 with a superb Tied-second spot at the Abu Dhabi Championships but has missed seven cuts in the last eight starts.

Højgaard, 21, already has three DP World Tour titles to his name, but has yet to win in the 2022 season.

He birdied four of his first five holes - his only dropped shot of the day coming in between at the second hole - en route to a five under front nine of 31, and he soared into the lead courtesy of four birdies on the way home for a nine under total.

Sweden's Alexander Björk was in second place after signing for a seven under 64, while Frenchman Paul Barjon, who has forged his professional career in the USA, was a shot further back on six under.

Højgaard said, “It's not that easy but today was very good. To be fair I didn't feel like I was that good off the tee but I felt like my approach play today was very good, alongside a very good putter – I holed a few long putts and you have to do that to shoot nine under.

