Centurion [South Africa], December 12 (ANI): Ahead of the second T20I of the three-match series at SuperSport Park on Friday against Pakistan, South Africa's right-arm seamer Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the remaining two T20Is and the three-match ODI series after sustaining a toe injury.

The fast bowler initially missed the first T20I on Tuesday, 10 December, after suffering a contusion to his left big toe during training ahead of the opening match. Subsequent scans on Wednesday revealed a fracture. South Africa defeated Pakistan by 11 runs in the first game.

Uncapped all-rounder Dayyaan Galiem has been named as Nortje's replacement for the remaining two T20Is.

A statement from Cricket South Africa confirmed that Nortje would consult with a specialist orthopaedic surgeon to determine the recovery period.

The remaining T20I fixtures are scheduled for 13 and 14 December, while the ODI series will take place from 17 to 22 December.

T20I Squad: Heinrich Klaasen (c), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, David Miller, Kwena Maphaka, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, and Rassie van der Dussen.

Pakistan T20I Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wk), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir, and Usman Khan (wk). (ANI)

