Cricket South Africa (CSA) have announced a strong 15-member line-up for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the Pakistan national cricket team. Veteran cricketer Temba Bavuma will lead the host, whereas ace pacer Kagiso Rabada made his return to the ODI side for the first time since the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. Apart from Rabada, star cricketers David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen also made their return for the first time since December 2023. Youngster Kwena Maphaka got his maiden call-up for the three-match ODI series against Pakistan. The 18-year-old has already made his debut in the T20Is. Veteran pacer Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the ODI series due to a toe injury. The first ODI will be played on December 17, followed by the second ODI on December 19 and the final ODI on December 22. South Africa Squad for ODI Series Against Pakistan Announced: Temba Bavuma To Captain; Kagiso Rabada, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen Return for Three-Match Series.

South Africa Squad for ODI Series Against Pakistan Announced

White-ball head coach Rob Walter has today announced a strong 15-player squad for the upcoming three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan, scheduled from 17- 22 December. The Proteas are ready to take on Pakistan in an epic ODI series right here on home soil… pic.twitter.com/P8OmZ5FGA3 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 12, 2024

