Pune, Mar 29 (PTI) Former India all-rounder Anuja Patil hit an attacking century as West Zone took a substantial 111-run first-innings lead against Central Zone on the second day of the Women's Inter-Zonal Multi-Day Cup here.

After Central scored 245 in their first essay, Patil's 122 off 120 balls was well supported by Jemimah Rodriguez (69 of 97 balls) as the pair added 155 runs for the fifth wicket with West ending their first innings at 356.

At stumps, Central reached 68 for no loss in the second innings, cutting down the deficit to 43. Openers Punam Raut (32 batting) and Nuzhat Parveen (35 batting) safely negotiated the 25 overs bowled in the final session of the day.

Earlier, starting the day at 26 for no loss, West were reduced to 98 for 4 before Patil counter-attacked with 20 fours and a six, scoring at more than a run a ball.

Jemimah was rock solid at the other end.

Only Devika Vaidya looked good in the top order, scoring an aggressive 52 off 58 balls while West skipper Smriti Mandhana only came down to bat at number 8 but contributed a stylish 50 off 52 balls.

Among Central bowlers, leg-spinner Poonam Raut got 7/116 in 25 overs.

In another match, East Zone are cruising towards an easy innings win against North East after getting 18 opposition wickets in the allotted overs on the second day with skipper Deepti Sharma already enjoying a match haul of seven wickets.

At the start of the second day, East declared their first innings on the overnight score of 385 for 8 and then dismissed North East for 108 in their first essay. The inexperienced North East women found it difficult to handle Deepti's off-breaks as she enjoyed figures of 5 for 9.

NEZ fared slightly better after being asked to follow-on, ending the second day at 156 for 8 and still needing 121 runs to avoid an innings defeat on the final day.

