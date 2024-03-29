Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) square off in match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The match will be played on Saturday, March 30, at the renowned Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow. 'Get Ready for Some K SMR', Kane Williamson Sweats It Out in Gujarat Titans Training Session (Watch ASMR Video).

LSG have only played one match so far in the league. They made the trip to Jaipur to face Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium last week. Royals won the toss and opted to bat first in the afternoon fixture. Sanju Samson scored a brilliant half-century as the hosts posted 193/4 in their 20 overs. LSG put up a fight with KL Rahul and vice-captain Nicholas Pooran put up an 85-run partnership off 52 balls getting the side closer to the target. However, the Royals held their nerves commendably in the death overs and emerged victorious by 20 runs.

After a bright start, PBKS hit a roadblock when they clashed at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Faf du Plessis-led Bengaluru bowled well to keep Punjab to 176/6 in the first innings. Virat Kohli played a phenomenal innings to help the home team win with four wickets in the last over.

LSG vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings faced each other three times before in IPL. The Lucknow team leads the head-to-head matchups with two wins. The Punjab Kings managed to sneak one win against LSG in 2023.

LSG vs PBKS Match Number 11 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players 6

KL Rahul Shikhar Dhawan Quinton de Kock Kagiso Rabada Nicholas Pooran Sam Curran

LSG vs PBKS Match Number 11 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

Home side Lucknow Super Giants have a strong opening batting lineup with KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock looking to make the most of the power play. But Kagiso Rabada and Curran will be in attack for the Punjab Kings to make it difficult for the Super Giants. Similarly, LSG is more dependent on spin attacks. It will be interesting to watch how Shikhar Dhawan and Co will counter them in the match.

LSG vs PBKS Match Number 11 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

IPL 2024 is still in its early matches, but the excitement level is still very high. Match 11 of the IPL season 17 will be played in Lucknow. The LSG team will host the PBKS team at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow for the IPL 2024 match. The match is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM on March 30 Indian Standard time (IST).

LSG vs PBKS Match Number 11 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights of the Indian Premier League 2024 in India. Fans can watch the LSG vs PBKS match live on the Star Sports Networks. Viacom 18 has streaming rights to the IPL 2024 season. Fans can enjoy the LSG vs PBKS Match live streaming on JioCinema App and related website.

LSG vs PBKS Match Number 11 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c and wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdatta Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Shawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar

