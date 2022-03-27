New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Talented Indian shuttlers Kiran George and Anupama Upadhyaya won the men's and women's singles titles respectively at the Polish Open International Challenge badminton tournament in Arlamow on Sunday.

George, a defending champion, retained the title after defeating Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei 21-15 21-14 in the summit clash, while Upadhyaya prevailed over fellow Indian Aditi Bhatt 17-21 21-14 21-17 in the women's singles final.

For George, it was his second title of the season, following her triumph at the Odisha Open Super 100 tournament in January. He had also made it to the Indian team for the Asian badminton team championships in February.

In the women's singles, the 17-year-old Upadhyaya also claimed her second international title following her triumph at Infosys Foundation International challenge last year.

