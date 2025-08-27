New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): The Archery Association of India (AAI) today announced that the highly-anticipated first edition of Archery Premier League will take place at the Yamuna Sports Complex in New Delhi from October 2 to 12. The National Federation also unveiled the League's logo, symbolizing dynamism, focus and precision that define the sport of Archery, as per a release from Archery Premier League.

Apart from supporting India's Olympic movement, the Archery Premier League also aims to intersect sports, entertainment, education in history & culture to differentiate itself from other sporting leagues, and thus increase the global popularity of the sport.

Also Read | 'Skin Cancer Is Real' Michael Clarke, Former Australian Cricketer, Diagnosed With Skin Cancer (Read Full Instagram Post).

President, Archery Association of India, Arjun Munda said, "We are proud to host this landmark event at the nation's capital, reflecting our commitment to elevate the sport, both nationally and globally. The dates have been decided keeping multiple factors in mind, including the schedule and workload of Archers and the weather conditions in the city. With this League, we aim to not only showcase top-tier talent from around the world but also highlight and celebrate India's rich Archery heritage," as quoted from a release by Archery Premier League.

"To host the Archery Premier League here in New Delhi is a matter of great pride for us. With its dynamic format and inclusive approach, the League will bring an unprecedented visibility to both Recurve and Compound Archery. We are excited to welcome all the international talent to the capital and give them a taste of India's hospitality, while also providing fans with a thrilling and culturally resonant experience," the secretary general, Archery Association of India, Virendra Sachdeva, said.

Also Read | Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Noida Kings, UP T20 League 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch Uttar Pradesh T20 League Match 21 Live Telecast? Know Date, Time in IST and Venue Details.

The tournament's unprecedented team format will feature 36 Indian Archers and 12 top global Archers divided into six franchises. The details regarding the franchises will be announced soon. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)