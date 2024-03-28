New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Arjan Singh Nagra, riding Bianca, emerged the national champion in the novice category in the first leg of the National Eventing Championship (NEC) on Wednesday, while Manvendra Singh and Sthavi Asthana claimed the second and third positions, respectively, at the ongoing NEC Eventing Novice and Pre Novice 2023-24 Championship at the Army Polo & Riding Centre, Delhi Cantt.

Nagra did not concede any penalties while clearing 11 obstacles, completing the run in exactly one hour. He also did not concede a penalty in show jumping but in the dressage section, it was 31.6 seconds more than the allowed time-limit, as per a press release from the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

In the 44-rider competition, over a 380-metre course, Nagra conceded the fewest penalties (31.6) and was followed by Manvendra (31.9) and Sthavi (34.2) in the leaderboard.

The eventing competition, also known as the horse trial, comprises three disciplines: dressage, cross country and show jumping.

Manvendra, who rode Hercules, and Stahvi who was riding Rustam Jee, also conceded penalty only in the dressage event.

The second leg of the National Eventing Championship will begin on Thursday. (ANI)

