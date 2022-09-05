Hockeinheim (Germany), Sept 9 (PTI) India's Mercedes-AMG driver Arjun Maini claimed the second position at the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe here on Monday.

The Bangalore-based driver along with Hubert Haupt and Florian Scholze of team HRT finished on the position in the gold class after a three-hour action-packed event.

"It was really fun to drive, and I managed to keep a Good Pace throughout which helped us to move ahead in the Standings. I was very happy with the consistency, and I think with all the experience I now have, I am able to show my pace as well as consistency," Arjun said in a release.

The race witnessed several interventions of safety cars, and at one point, the number 5 car in which Arjun was part of, slipped to sixth.

Maini did the last one-hour stint which is normally done by a gold class driver, and brought the car in the second position.

This was the second podium finish for car number 5, and they are currently placed fourth in the Championship.

"I will look forward to the last round later this year. This is a team event and all three of us have been able to contribute to the success. Team HRT have done their best to give us a Very competitive Mercedes GT3 and we made full use of the opportunity," he said.

