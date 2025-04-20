Manchester, Apr 20 (AP) Liverpool will have to wait at least another week to be crowned Premier League champion after Arsenal routed Ipswich 4-0 on Sunday.

Runaway league leader Liverpool needs six more points to claim a record-equaling 20th English title, but three would have been enough if Arsenal had lost at Ipswich.

That never looked likely after Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli gave Champions League semifinalist Arsenal a 2-0 halftime lead at Portman Road.

Trossard scored again after the break and Ethan Nwaneri rounded off the win before Liverpool played Leicester City later Sunday.

Wolves ensured top-flight safety by beating Manchester United 1-0 after Pablo Sarabia's brilliant second half free kick.

Chelsea moved up to fifth by rallying to beat Fulham 2-1 with two late goals.

Coronation delayed

=============

The title looks destined for Anfield, but Arsenal at least delayed Liverpool's coronation.

After eliminating holder Real Madrid from the Champions League in midweek, Mikel Arteta's team cruised to victory against an Ipswich team that is now all but certain to be relegated.

Trossard's low shot gave Arsenal the lead in the 14th minute and Martinelli made it 2-0 in the 28th.

Trossard scored his ninth of the season in the 69th and Nwaneri completed the rout in the 88th.

Victory temporarily closed the gap on Liverpool to 10 points.

Ipswich's fate is almost sealed. Sitting 18th in the standings, it can only pick up a maximum of 36 points by winning its remaining five games this season. That would still only put it level with 17th-placed West Ham's current points tally.

Unwanted record

============

After the highs of United's epic Europa League comeback against Lyon on Thursday, Old Trafford was brought back down to earth after yet another Premier League defeat.

A 15th league loss of the season is a club record high for United in the Premier League era. United has not lost so many games in a league season since the 1989-90 campaign when it was defeated 16 times in England's old Division One.

According to statistician Opta, eight home defeats in the league is the most since United was beaten nine times in 1962-63.

United is already certain to set the club's worst-ever points total in the Premier League. The latest loss left Ruben Amorim's team on 38 points. United's lowest total was 58 in the 2021-22 season. With five rounds remaining, even a perfect finish would only see United amass 53.

Wolves, meanwhile, made it five wins in a row in the Premier League - and set a new club best in the Premier League.

Substitute Sarabia had only been on the field for three minutes when he curled a free kick from outside of the area into the top corner.

Wolves moved level on points with United to ensure it would avoid the drop.

Chelsea rises

==========

Chelsea's Champions League hopes looked set to take a hit when trailing 1-0 to Fulham and with time running out at Craven Cottage.

After Alex Iwobi's goal in the 20th minute, Chelsea left it late to score twice to win the West London derby and move to fifth, immediately above Nottingham Forest.

Tyrique George leveled the game in the 83rd and Pedro Neto got the winner in the third minute of added time.

Chelsea is ahead of Forest on goal difference, having played a game more.

The Premier League will get a bonus fifth Champions League place next season because of the performances of English teams in Europe this year. (AP) AM

