London, Dec 11 (AP) Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left out of the squad for the Premier League game against Southampton on Saturday because of a "disciplinary breach," manager Mikel Arteta said.

Aubameyang was dropped to the bench for Monday's game against Everton after a string of poor performances but wasn't even among the substitutes for the Southampton game at the Emirates.

In a pre-game interview, Arteta said the decision to leave out the striker was "unfortunately due to a disciplinary breach."

"I think we have been very consistent that we have certain non-negotiables in the team that we have set ourselves as a club, and he's not involved today," Arteta added.

Aubameyang has just four goals in 14 Premier League games this season after signing a three-year contract extension last year that made him the team's highest-paid player. (AP)

