London [UK], August 7 (ANI): Premier League 2022-23 runners-up, Arsenal, started the new season with a bang, beating last season's treble-winner Manchester City 4-1 on penalties to lift the FA Community Shield.

The match went to penalties after the two sides were locked at 1-1 at the end of regulation and extra time at the Wembley on Sunday.

City, which clinched the treble after winning the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League, looked ready to add the fourth trophy to this year's collection after a fine curling effort from Cole Parmer gave the defending champions a lead in the 77th minute.

City looked in control in the extra time as well. But a last-gasp effort from Leandro Trossard deflected in off City's Manuel Akanji, earning the Gunners a timely equaliser.

The 101st-minute strike sent the match into penalties.

Taking the first penalty, Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard made it 1-0 in favour of his side. However, City's Kevin De Bruyne missed from the spot.

Trossard scored again to make it 2-0 for Arsenal. However, a succesful penalty conversion by Bernardo Silva made it 2-1 for City.

The next strike by Bukayo Saka raised pressure on treble winners, especially after Rodgri's shot was saved by Ramsdale.

Fabio Vieira made it 4-1 for Arsenal, sparking delirious scenes in the Gooner dugout.

Throughout the 90 minutes, Arsenal showed a lot of promise and should have been ahead at half time as their new acquisition, Kai Havertz, squandered two wonderful chances. Fellow arrivals Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, who was bought by the Gunners at £105 million, put in strong displays.

Arsenal goalie Aaron Ramsdale was sharp late in the game, keeping the Gunners in the game and setting the stage for an exciting climax.

The goalie, however, failed to stop Palmer's opening goal, which came after a great break by Phil Foden.

Palmer, 21, bent a fantastic shot into the far corner.

The youngster, who won the U21 Euros for England, appears to be in for a good season for City.

But Arsenal, who lost to City in the race for the Premier League title last season in the late stages, fought until the very end to earn the bragging rights ahead of the Premier League season.

The Gunners will now hope to kick on from Shield glory to mount a robust challenge to the defending champions for the Premier League title.

Man City will start their Premier League title defence at Burnley on Friday while Arsenal will host Nottingham Forest a day later. (ANI)

