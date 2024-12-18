Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], December 18 (ANI): Sri Lanka on Wednesday announced their T20I squad for the New Zealand series, as reported by the ICC.

Charith Asalanka will lead Sri Lanka's 16-member T20I squad in a series comprising three T20Is and three ODIs.

There are no changes to the squad from the one that faced New Zealand in a home T20I series in November.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa has retained his spot in the team following his exceptional performances in the recently concluded Abu Dhabi T10 tournament and Sri Lanka's last series against the Kiwis.

In November, Sri Lanka and New Zealand contested a two-match T20I series. Sri Lanka secured a four-wicket victory in the first match, while New Zealand levelled the series with a narrow five-run win. The series was hosted at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla.

According to the ICC, Sri Lanka's T20I squad will depart for New Zealand on Friday. After the T20Is, the two teams will also face each other in three ODIs scheduled for January 5, 8, and 11.

The T20I series between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will commence on December 28, with the second and third matches taking place on December 30 and January 2, respectively.

The first two T20Is will be played in Mount Maunganui, while the final match will be hosted in Nelson.

Recently, Sri Lanka endured a 2-0 whitewash against South Africa in a Test series.

Sri Lanka T20I Squad: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando. (ANI)

