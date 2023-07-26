London [UK], July 26 (ANI): England have named an unchanged playing XI for the fifth Ashes Test against Australia at the Oval, London on Thursday.

James Anderson, who will turn 41 this Sunday, has retained his place in the final Test. The veteran pacer has failed to live up to his reputation in the series. He has claimed four wickets in three Tests this year at an average of 76.75.

England skipper Ben Stokes gave his thoughts on retaining Anderson and said as quoted by Sky Sports, "Everyone has pulled up well, everyone is fit. It has been a tough four games [but] one tiny positive we could take out of the rain [at Emirates Old Trafford] was that the bowlers got a lot more rest."

"[Anderson] is quality. He has probably not had the impact and the wickets he would like in this series but he is a quality bowler, a quality performer. Jimmy has come under a bit of flak but if Joe [Root] hadn't scored the runs he would like to you wouldn't be questioning him about staying in the team. James Anderson is the greatest fast bowler to play the game and he is still looking as good as he was two years ago," Stokes added.

England are currently trailing in the Ashes 2023 by 2-1, their hopes of clinching the urn were washed away by the Manchester rain.

The majority of the sessions were ruled out due to rain that lasted for two days. The game ended as a draw and Australia retained the Ashes as a result.

After relinquishing their hopes of reclaiming the Ashes, the hosts will be keen to hold out Australia from their first overseas Ashes series since 2001.

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jonathan Bairstow (WK), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson. (ANI)

