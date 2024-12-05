Adelaide, Dec 5 (PTI) India captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday endorsed the exclusion of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin from the first Test against Australia at Perth, saying it was the "right thing to do" but backed the two veterans to play a "huge role" in the rest of the series.

Coming off a 0-3 hammering to New Zealand at home, India took an audacious call to leave out Ashwin and Jadeja while handing Test debuts to Harshit Rana and Nitish Reddy. The decision paid rich dividends as both the young players made vital contributions in India's 295-run win.

Rohit told the media on the eve of the second Test here, "Unfortunately, I was not there to bring this news to them that they are not playing the first game. It's always hard to leave (out) experienced players like Jadeja and Ashwin, it's never easy."

"But the decision was made (on the basis of) whatever was best for the team at that particular time and whatever the management felt at that particular time is the right thing to do, we did that."

Rohit reckoned Ashwin and Jadeja, who have 855 Test wickets between them, would play a huge role in the remainder of the five-match series as India look to keep alive their hopes of making a third appearance in the World Test Championship final next year.

"That is what, throughout the series, we will look to do — whatever we feel at that particular time is the right thing to do. We will try and do that. But I certainly see them playing a huge role in the rest of the series," he said.

"What they bring to the table (can) never be written off. They are quality players and whatever success Indian cricket has had over the past few years is largely because of these two guys as well.

"We will never count that (out) — performances of theirs — (and) what they have done for the team. It's important for us to realise certain grounds here will bring certain players in the game a lot more. We have to try and do that," he said.

With Washington Sundar being tipped to replace the 38-year-old Ashwin in the longer run, Rohit said the young all-rounder has the game to excel in different conditions around the world.

"(He is) a very solid all-rounder. We've seen what he can do with the ball (and) with the bat. He's got a solid technique to play anywhere in the world and when such players are in the team, you get the confidence," Rohit said.

"I just hope that he stays away from injury and doesn't get injured, because a player like him is always valuable to our squad. (He) gives us that balance, that depth that a team always requires. I can see his graph from here going up only. I don't see him going down unless there is an unfortunate injury.

"He has got all the tools that is required to find success at international level. He has got everything that is required," he added.

The Indian captain said while he had not seen much of the two debutants -- Rana and Reddy -- at Perth, he was impressed with their combative attitude on the field.

"It was very impressive to watch them. I've personally only heard things about them and I (had) watched them (playing) in some of the games in IPL. Nitish, particularly, in some T20 games that were played before they came here," he said.

"They certainly possess a lot of talent, and clearly, in that first Test match in Perth, it never felt like they were playing their first game. Right from the word go, they were in it and they wanted to be in that battle, and wanting to do everything that is asked of them."

Rohit said India will need players with such attitude if they are to win the coming matches.

"Both of these guys showed great body language as well — whatever I watched from the outside when I was at home," he said.

Rohit continued, "It looked superb and that is the kind of guys you need in your squad when you want to win big series (and) big games.

"You want these kinds of guys to turn up and take the heat on and that is certainly what these two guys did.

"(They made) a very, very impressive start to their careers. I can only hope that they continue to play as long as possible for the team and keep putting in performances," he added.

