The India national cricket team will lock horns against the host Australia national cricket team in the high-voltage second Test match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The second match of the five-match Test series between Australia and India will be played with a pink ball. The India cricket team are leading 1-0 in the five-match Test series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024, Adelaide Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match at Adelaide Oval.

Ahead of the crucial second Test, the host Australia cricket team announced their playing XI with speedster Scott Boland replacing senior cricketer Josh Hazlewood in the playing XI. Hazlewood suffered a side strain and was unavailable for selection. Meanwhile, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who suffered a back stiffness during the opening Test in Perth, has retained his place in the playing XI. Pat Cummins will continue to lead the side.

Talking about visitors, Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed that he will bat somewhere in the middle order with KL Rahul continuing to open the innings in the second Test in Adelaide. Earlier, Rohit missed the Perth Test after he and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, were blessed with a baby boy. In the first Test, India thrashed the host Australia by a massive 295 runs. India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was awarded Player of the Match for his eight wickets in the match.

IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record in Test Matches

India and Australia have faced each other in 108 Test matches against each other. Australia have won 45 matches, whereas the Asian Giants have secured 33 victories. 29 matches between the two sides ended in a draw. One match ended with a tie.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Key Players

Travis Head Yashasvi Jaiswal Virat Kohli Scott Boland Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Key Battles

After taking eight wickets in the opening Test in Perth, India speedster Jasprit Bumrah continues to be a huge threat for the Australian batting attack in the second Test in Adelaide. On the other hand, Scott Boland who had a great outing against India in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final will be a threat for the visitors.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The India vs Australia 2nd Test 2024 will be hosted at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The second pink ball Test between two arch-rivals will start at 9:10 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, December 6. IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 2nd Test 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket Match in Adelaide.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcasting rights for the IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 Series are purchased by Star Sports Network, who will air the IND vs AUS clash on their Star Sports Network channels For live streaming of the India vs Australia 2nd Test 2024 match, fans can watch the contest on Disney+ Hotstar mobile App and website.

IND vs AUS Likely XI for 2ndTest 2024

India National Cricket Team Likely XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana

Australia National Cricket Team Confirmed XI: Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

