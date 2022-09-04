Dubai, Sep 4 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Pakistan here on Sunday.

India Innings:

Also Read | Formula 1: Max Verstappen Wins Dutch Grand Prix 2022; George Russel, Charles Leclerc Finish on Podium.

KL Rahul c Mohd Nawaz b Shadab Khan 28

Rohit Sharma c Khushdil b Haris Rauf 28

Also Read | Japan Open 2022: Japan's Akane Yamaguchi Beats South Korea’s An Se-Young to Win Her Third Singles Title.

Virat Kohli run out 60

Suryakumar Yadav c Asif Ali b Mohd Nawaz 13

Rishabh Pant c Asif Ali b Shadab Khan 14

Hardik Pandya c Mohd Nawaz b Mohammad Hasnain 0

Deepak Hooda c Mohd Nawaz b Naseem Shah 16

Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out

0

Ravi Bishnoi not out 8

Extras: (B-4 W-10) 14

Total: (For 7 wickets in 0 overs) 181

Fall of wickets: 1/54 2/62 3/91 4/126 5/131 6/168 7/173

Bowling: Naseem Shah 4-0-45-1, Mohammad Hasnain 4-0-38-1, Haris Rauf 4-0-38-1, Mohammad Nawaz 4-0-25-1, Shadab Khan 4-0-31-2. More

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)