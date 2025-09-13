Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 13 (ANI): Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh in the Group B clash at the Asia Cup on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka will open its campaign against Bangladesh, which notched a convincing victory in the tournament over Hong Kong earlier this week. Bangladesh have floundered in the T20Is throughout the year. They surprisingly lost the series against the UAE in Sharjah. Bangladesh then endured a 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan but found some rhythm after winning three bilateral series on the trot.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, the defending champions, have had their woes too. After suffering a shock exit in the group stage of the T20 World Cup last year, Sri Lanka have conjured just seven wins out of their last 17 T20Is, including four bilateral series defeats.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka confirmed Wanindu Hasaranga's return, who was sidelined due to injury and said, "We are going to bowl, looks like a new pitch so we want to bowl. Obviously yes. It's a good memory, and we want to keep the momentum up. It's a good challenge as a captain, and we have a good bunch of players. 7-4 combo with three all-rounders. Hasaranga is playing."

Also Read | Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates of Asia Cup 2025: Check Playing XI of Charith Asalanka’s SL.

Bangladesh captain Litton Das remained unfazed even though the coin didn't spin in his favour and said, "Don't mind batting first, looks like a good wicket. We played good cricket in the first game, we have to improve in certain areas. To win a game you got to get everything right. Taskin is not playing, and Shoriful is in."

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)