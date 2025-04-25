Amman [Jordan], April 25 (ANI): Khushi Chand and Tikam Singh led India's charge on day six of the Asian U-17 Boxing Championships, with seven more pugilists sealing a final four spot in their respective weight categories.

Khushi (44-46 kg), a bronze medallist at the 2024 Asian School Boys and Girls Boxing Championship in Abu Dhabi, impressed with a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) victory in the second round over Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Hong Yen. Tikam (52 kg), the SGFI 2024 gold medallist, continued his dominant form, stopping Palestine's Othman Diab in Round 2.

In the men's section, Ambekar Meetei (48 kg), Udham Singh (54 kg), and Rahul Gariya (57 kg) all won by unanimous 5-0 decisions. Aman Dev (50 kg) edged past Jordan's Osamah Al-Khaldi 3-2 in a tight bout. On the women's side, Jiya (48 kg) defeated Vietnam's Thi Ru Na Dinh with a clean 5-0 win, while Jannat (54 kg) overpowered Ukraine's Anhelina Rumiantseva 4-1.

Day 6 Results

Men's U-17 - Quarterfinals

44-46 kg: Dhruv Kharb (IND) lost to Mykhailo Sydorenko (UKR) - WP 0:5

48 kg: Ambekar Meetei Lairenlakpam (IND) defeat Tymofii Oleksiienko (UKR) - WP 5:0

50 kg: Aman Dev (IND) defeat Osamah Al-Khaldi (JOR) - WP 3:2

52 kg: Tikam Singh (IND) defeat Othman Diab (PLE) - RSC R2

54 kg: Udham Singh Raghav (IND) defeat Ryusei Kitamura (JPN) - WP 5:0

57 kg: Rahul Gariya (IND) defeat Mohammad Alarabati (PLE) - WP 5:0

Women's U-17 - Quarterfinals

44-46 kg: Khushi Chand (IND) defeat Nguyen Thi Hong Yen (VIE) - RSC R2

48 kg: Jiya (IND) defeat Thi Ru Na Dinh (VIE) - WP 5:0

52 kg: Samiksha Pradeep Singh (IND) lost to Runa Ito (JPN) - WP 1:4

54 kg: Jannat (IND) defeat Anhelina Rumiantseva (UKR) - WP 4:1

57 kg: Radhamani Longjam (IND) lost to Indira Kydyrmoldaeva (KAZ) - WP 1:4.(ANI)

