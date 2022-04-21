Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], April 21 (ANI): Harpreet Singh and Sachin Sahrawat won a bronze each as Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers concluded their campaign at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2022 with five medals in Ulaanbaatar.

Former Asian Championships silver medallist, Harpreet Singh was declared the winner in the bronze medal match after Jafar Khan from Qatar suffered an injury.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Real Madrid Confident of Signing French Forward in the Summer Transfer Window.

The remaining four Greco-Roman wrestlers - Gyanender (60kg), Sachin Sahrawat (67kg), Vikas (72kg), and Ravi (97kg) - in action on Wednesday, meanwhile, lost in the quarter-finals.

However, Sachin Sahrawat, who lost to eventual finalist Meiirzhan Shermakhanbet of Kazakhstan, a former world championships bronze medallist, by fall, came back strongly against Uzbekistan's Mahmud Bakhshilloev to clinch the bronze medal.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis, the Catalyst of Change at Royal Challengers Bangalore, Is Leading From the Front.

Earlier on Tuesday, three Greco-Roman wrestlers - Sunil Kumar (87kg), Arjun Halakurki (55kg) and Neeraj (63kg) - had won bronze medals for India in their respective weight divisions. Overall, 10 Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers participated in the continental showpiece. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)