New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Olympian and World Championship silver medallist archer Atanu Das has been reinducted in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) following his impressive performances at the domestic circuit and the Archery World Cup in Antalya this year.

Atanu, who had scored 673 points to claim the fourth spot in the men's recurve individual rankings, was making a return to international outdoor competition after nearly one-and-a-half years.

Also Read | 'Don't Have Time for Grudges' Virat Kohli Posts Video in Response to Naveen-Ul-Haq's Cryptic Instagram Stories.

Other big names to be included in TOPS is rifle shooter Mehuli Ghosh, who won the 10m air rifle event at the National Shooting Trials this year and 15-year-old Tilottama Sen.

Sen had earlier won bronze in 10m air rifle event at Cairo World Cup this year, that too in her debut outing in the senior circuit. She also has Junior World Championships bronze and team gold under her belt which she won in 2022.

Also Read | Today's IPL 2023 Match, May 11: Schedule, Current Points Table, Highlights of CSK vs DC Indian Premier League Match.

A total of 27 new names were inducted in the TOPS Core and Development lists which now takes the total number of TOPS athletes to 270 (101 in Core, 269 in Development).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)