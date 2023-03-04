Kolkata, Mar 4 (PTI) ATK Mohun Bagan secured a 2-0 win over Odisha FC to set up a semifinal date with defending champions Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

Goals from Hugo Boumous and Dimitri Petratos were enough to end Odisha FC's first ever playoff run and secure semi-final qualification for the Mariners.

In the opening 10 minutes, Odisha FC dominated possession but were unable to test Vishal Kaith in goal.

After a few missed chances, the deadlock was broken less than 10 minutes before the break.

Petratos' effort from range was palmed over the bar for a corner that was taken quickly by the striker. Manvir Singh arrived at the near post just in time to flick it across an open goal before Boumous drove it in at the far post.

In the second half, Odisha FC hovered around the ATKMB's box in the opening couple of minutes. Jerry Mawihmingthanga came close to pouncing on Diego Mauricio's header across the face of goal, but couldn't test ATKMB. Instead, the Mariners broke on the counter, with Colaco forcing a finger-tip save out of Amrinder.

Approaching the hour-mark, McHugh recovered the ball in midfield and exchanged a pass with Boumous before rolling it through to Petratos near the edge of the box.

The striker moved his season's tally into double digits as he slotted his side's second goal past Amrinder.

Just after the hour-mark, there was a collision between Kaith and Mauricio, which eventually led to the former being unable to continue as Arsh Shaikh came on to guard the goal.

Seeing a new keeper in the ATKMB goal, Pedro Martin was put in to increase his side's potency in the final ten minutes of the game. However, it was the hosts who spent most of the time in the opposition half, not allowing Odisha FC to launch any promising attacks.

ATKMB will now face Hyderabad FC in a two-legged semi-final on March 9 and 13.

