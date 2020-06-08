Sports News | Augsburg Striker Niederlechner Blames Lack of Crowd Noise on Missing Penalty

Augsburg [Germany], June 8 (ANI): Augsburg striker Florian Niederlechner blamed lack of crowd noise for missing a penalty during a 1-1 draw against Koln at Augsburg Arena on Sunday.

"I made the biggest mistake you can make as a penalty taker. Crappy ghost games," Goal.com quoted Niederlechner as saying after the match.

The 29-year-old admitted that he switched his tactics before taking the shot from the spot which cost the side in the game.

"I'm annoyed with my penalty. We were the better team for the overall 90 minutes. We wanted three points. Actually, my corner is on the right, every time. I let the situation really influence me. I was often the hero. Today I was the fool," he added.

Phillip Max's equaliser moved Augsburg one point clear of 14th-placed Union Berlin in Bundesliga standings with four matches to play.

Bayern Munich looks close to securing their eighth consecutive title, leading Borussia Dortmund by seven points. (ANI)

