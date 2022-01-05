Sydney, Jan 5 (AP) David Warner and Marcus Harris guided Australia to 30 runs without loss at lunch Wednesday on a rain-interrupted first day of the fourth Ashes test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

After a 30 minute rain delay, Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat on an uncharacteristically green-tinged SCG pitch. Further showers through the morning meant only 12.3 overs were bowled up to the break, with Warner and Harris mostly untroubled by the English attack.

At the interval, Warner was 15, with Harris on 11.

Both teams made one change from the third test at Melbourne where Australia won by an innings and 14 runs to take a 3-0 series lead and retain the Ashes.

For Australia, Usman Khawaja replaced Travis Head, who was absent after testing positive for the coronavirus. Veteran seamer Stuart Broad, with 526 wickets from 150 tests, returned for England for the injured Ollie Robinson.

Scott Boland, who claimed an incredible six wickets for seven runs in the second innings in a man-of-the-match performance in his debut test at Melbourne last week, retained his place in Australia's XI, with Josh Hazlewood yet to recover sufficiently from a side strain.

Rain periods are forecast for Sydney throughout the test. (AP)

