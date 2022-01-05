Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Chelsea fans after his explosive interview and the latest social media activity that had caused them an upset. With this, he is back on the team for the Carabao Cup 2022 semifinal match against Tottenham. Lukaku in the latest interview with the Chelsea website explained that his previous interview was about saying goodbye to his former team Inter Milan and had no intention to criticise his current club. His latest social media activity seemed to have annoyed the fans even more. Lukaku had changed his bio on Facebook. His bio on the social media platform read, "Inter Milan." Fans Suspect Chelsea Hid Romelu Lukaku's Picture Purposely from New Year Post After His Explosive Interview About The Blues.

Lukaku further said that that he is fully committed to Chelsea. "They made a lot of effort to bring me here and I wanted to come back. I have been on a mission since I left so I totally understand the frustration of the fans, but now it is on me to make sure I show my commitment 100%." The Blues posted the video of the apology on their official YouTube channel. Check out the video below.

Video:

The Chelsea striker also had to face repercussions for the explosive interview as he was dropped from the squad for the match against Liverpool. Even Thomas Tuchel had expressed his disappointment for Lukaku's comment in the media. But now that Luakaku has apologised for his comments, the Chelsea manager has brought him back into the squad. Chelsea will take on Tottenham on January 6, 2022.

