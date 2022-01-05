Melbourne [Australia], January 5 (ANI): Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Stars on Wednesday confirmed that its skipper Glenn Maxwell has tested positive for COVID-19.

Maxwell returned a positive rapid antigen test on Wednesday and he is now waiting for his RT-PCR results.

Also Read | IND vs SA 2nd Test 2021-22 Day 2 Stat Highlights: Shardul Thakur Shines With Seven-Wicket Haul.

"Maxwell returned a positive rapid antigen test after the game against the Melbourne Renegades and has since undertaken a PCR test and is currently isolating," stated an official release.

The all-rounder is the 13th Melbourne Stars player to test positive for COVID-19.

Also Read | Australia vs England 4th Test 2021 Live Streaming Online of Ashes on SonyLIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of AUS vs ENG Boxing Day Test on TV and Online.

Maxwell had led a depleted Melbourne Stars in their last two fixtures against Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades.

A number of Brisbane Heat players had also returned positive rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 on Tuesday and this forced the BBL to change three matches at the last minute. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)