Adelaide, Dec 18 (PTI) Australia were 35 for two after dismissing India for 244 at the end of the opening session on the second day of the first Test here on Friday.

Marnus Labuschagne (16) and Steve Smith (1) were at the crease at the break.

Brief Score:

India first innings: 244 allout in 93.1

Australia first innings: 35 for 2 in 19 overs (M Labuschagne 16 batting, Jasprit Bumrah 2/8). PTI

