New Delhi [India] March 25 (ANI): Australia fast bowler Darcie Brown will be absent from the third and final T20I versus New Zealand in Wellington after returning home for family matters, as per the ICC website.

Brown performed excellently in the initial two matches of the series, taking 1 for 22 from four overs in Auckland and 2 for 23 from four in Mount Maunganui. This helped Australia secure a 2-0 series lead with one game left to play.

Experienced fast bowler Megan Schutt did not participate in the second match of the series on Sunday and is expected to be a probable substitute for Brown, while all-rounder Charli Knott might also be in the running for her international debut.

Knott was added to the squad ahead of the second match after star all-rounder Ash Gardner was sidelined for the series due to a finger injury. Brown has taken three wickets from the first two matches of the series, with her teammate Annabel Sutherland being the only bowler to have taken more wickets than she has.

In the previous encounter between New Zealand-W and Australia-W, Aus-W won by 29 runs. The 3rd T20I fixture of New Zealand Women Vs Australia Women will be played on Wednesday, March 26 at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

Australia Women squad: Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicole Faltum, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates(c), Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas, Sophie Devine, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson. (ANI)

