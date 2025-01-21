Melbourne [Australia], January 21 (ANI): The ongoing Australia Open 2025 will witness one of the biggest matches with Serbia's Novak Djokovic locking horns with Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the men's singles quarterfinal on Tuesday.

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2025 quarter-final clash at the Rod Laver Arena will be available on live streaming and live telecast in India. The match is scheduled to start at 2:40 PM IST.

Djokovic, 37, last played Alcaraz, 21, in the final of the Paris 2024 Olympics with the Serbian clinching gold after a 7(7)-6(3), 7(7)-6(2) win in straight sets.

Seeded seventh at the 2025 Australian Open, Djokovic has played against Alcaraz on seven occasions so far and the Serbian leads the head-to-head record 4-3 against the young Spaniard.

Djokovic, also a bronze medallist at Beijing 2008 Olympics, boasts the most number of men's Grand Slam titles (24) in history. Ten of these have come at the Australian Open - also a record.

He beat 24th seed Jiri Lehecka of Czechia 6-3, 6-4, 7(7)-6(4) in the fourth round and dropped just two sets on his way to the quarter-finals this year.

The 37-year-old's last Australian Open triumph came in 2023 when he beat Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(7-4), 7-6(7-5) in the final.

Third-seed Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, is yet to win the Australian Open. He was knocked out in the quarter-finals in the previous two editions of the season's first Grand Slam.

Though the Australian Open has proven to be elusive for the young Spaniard, he has already won one French Open, two Wimbledons, and a US Open so far.

Carlos Alcaraz received a walkover in his fourth-round encounter against Jack Draper of Great Britain. The Spaniard was leading 7-5, 6-1 against the 15th-seeded Draper before the latter decided to concede.

Olympic silver medallist Alcaraz has dropped only one set against Portugal's Nuno Borges in the third round en route to the Australian Open quarters. (ANI)

