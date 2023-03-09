Ahmedabad, Mar 9 (PTI) Australia reached 75 for two at lunch against India on the opening day of the series-deciding fourth Test here on Thursday.

Usman Khawaja and skipper Steve Smith were batting on 27 and 2, respectively, when the umpires called lunch.

Also Read | Mohammad Hafeez’s House Targeted by Thieves, Over USD 20,000 Among Other Valuables Stolen.

Earlier, Smith won the toss and opted to bat first.

Brief scores:

Also Read | IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023: PM Narendra Modi, His Australian Counterpart Anthony Albanese Arrive at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (See Pics).

Australia 1st innings: 75/2 in 29 overs (Travis Head 32, Usman Khawaja 27 batting).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)