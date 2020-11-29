Sydney [Australia], November 29 (ANI): Australia won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground here on Sunday.

Australia secured a massive 66-run victory over India in the first ODI on Friday, taking a 1-0 lead over the visitors in the three-match series. This being a three-match series means that it is a must-win game for the Virat Kohli-led team to keep themselves alive.

Also Read | Andre Russell Hammers 65 Off 19 Balls During Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Kings LPL 2020 Clash, Neizens Hail Caribbean Dasher's Scintillating Knock.

Australia have made one change to their playing XI, bringing Moises Henriques in place of Marcus Stoinis. Whereas, Kohli has decided to field the same playing XI as in the previous game.

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Also Read | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI 2020, Toss Report and Playing XI Update: Moises Henriques Replace Marcus Stoinis as AUS Elect to Bat.

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)