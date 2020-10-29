Melbourne [Australia], October 29 (ANI): Australian Cricket will once again join forces with health charity, Movember to rally in support of men's mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

In what has been a challenging year for many, Movember is calling to raise funds to help stop men dying too young. Movember will enter its 13th year as Cricket Australia's official men's health charity partner, with cricketers Moises Henriques, Aaron Finch, Ash Gardner, Megan Schutt and Matthew Wade all getting behind this year's campaign.

In addition to the game's elite, community cricket clubs are rallying behind the cause as part of the Movember Cricket Association with more than 55 clubs signed up.

Moving into his second year as a Movember ambassador, Henriques said it is an important cause for cricket to be involved in, particularly in a year that has provided challenges like no other.

"I Am really looking forward to being a Movember ambassador this year and continuing to raise awareness for men's health. It's been a tough year for so many people. Now more than ever, it is important for us to keep talking and to keep reaching out to our family and friends to check in on them," Henriques said in an official statement.

Joining as a Mo Sister this season, Megan Schutt acknowledged the different ways to get involved in Movember.

"I am proud to be part of Movember this season by running 60km over the month. That's 60kms for the 60 men we lose to suicide each hour, every hour across the world - people's fathers, partners, brothers, sons and friends," said Schutt.

Globally, one man's life is lost every minute due to suicide and that makes it seven men a day in Australia. Over 220,000 men are living with or beyond prostate cancer in Australia and nine men a day die from prostate cancer. (ANI)

