Melbourne [Australia], January 29 (ANI): Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios clinched the Australian Open men's doubles title on Saturday evening.

The crowd's favourites defeated fellow Aussies Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell 7-5, 6-4 to lift the trophy at the Rod Laver Arena.

Kokkinakis and Kyrgios are the first wild cards to win the event in the Open Era and the first wild cards to triumph at any major since Wimbledon in 2012, when Jonathan Marray and Frederik Nielsen were victorious.

Heavy hitting from Kokkinakis and Kyrgios off the ground proved too much in the big moments in their one-hour, 35-minute victory. Purcell saved the first championship point at 3-5 in the second set with a big serve out wide. But in the next game, Kyrgios held to love.

The champions completed their victory when Kokkinakis punched a backhand volley through the middle of the court for a winner.

Kokkinakis and Kyrgios are the first all-Australian men's doubles champions at the Australian Open since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde triumphed in 1997. (ANI)

