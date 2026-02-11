Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 11 (ANI): Australia's star spinner Adam Zampa overtook former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi to become the bowler with the joint-second-highest wickets in the T20 World Cup.

The spinner made this upward movement in the charts during his side's ICC T20 World Cup campaign opener against Ireland at Colombo. During the defence of 183 runs, he took a brilliant four-wicket haul, ending the match with figures of 4/23 in four overs.

Now in 22 T20 WC matches, he has taken 40 wickets at an average of 12.90 and an economy rate of 6.29, with best figures of 5/19. He has also taken two four-fers and a five-wicket haul in the tournament and is tied with Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan for the joint-second-highest T20 WC wickets. Rashid has 40 scalps in 25 matches at an average of 15.37, with three four-fers tohis name.

Afridi, the 2007 T20 WC 'Player of the Tournament' and the 'Player of the Match' in his side's 2009 triumph, was a highly-decorated performers during the early years of this format internationally, with 39 T20 WC wickets in 34 matches at an average of 23.25, with best figures of 4/11 and two four-fers to his name.

The top wicket-taker in the history of the tournament is Bangladesh's Shakib al Hasan, with 50 wickets in 43 matches at an average of 20.12, with three four-fers and best figures of 4/9.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. Knocks from Marcus Stoinis (45 in 29 balls, with two fours and a six), wicketkeeper Josh Inglis (37 in 17 balls, with six fours and a six), and Matt Renshaw (37 in 33 balls, with two fours) took the Aussies to 182/6 in 20 overs, with Mark Adair (2/44) being the top wicket-taker.

In the defence of the total, pacer Nathan Ellis (4/12 in 3.5 overs) Zampa (4/23) delivered sensational spells to rock the Irish batting line-up and skittle them out for 115 in 16.5 overs. George Dockrell (41 in 29 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Lorcan Tucker (24 in 27 balls, with a four and a six) put up decent scores for Ireland, but other than that, it was a complete surrender against the Aussies. (ANI)

