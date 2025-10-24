Sydney [Australia], October 24 (ANI): Australian opener Travis Head stands just 22 runs away from completing 3,000 runs in ODIs. Australia will play the final match of the ODI series against India on Saturday.

Australia have won the three-match series and has a 2-0 lead, and India will be aiming for that consolation win. India have been able to contain Travis Head, and he has just scored eight and 28 runs in the first two ODIs.

In 78 ODIs and 75 innings, Head has scored 2,978 runs at an average of 43.79, with a strike rate of 105.64, including seven centuries and 17 fifties and a best score of 154*.

In three ODIs at Sydney, he has a solid record, with 122 runs in three innings at an average of 40.66, a strike rate of 98.38 and two half-centuries, including a best score of 52.

In nine international outings at the iconic venue, Head has scored 296 runs at an average of 32.88, with three fifties in 10 innings and a best score of 70. His overall international record does not make for an impressive reading.

This year, Travis has not had a very spectacular run in ODIs, with 333 runs in nine innings at an average of 41.62, with a century and fifty each and best score of 142.

Squads:India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Ben Dwarshuis. (ANI)

